

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Hamilton police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s east end early this morning.

Officers were called to the area of 470 Beach Road at around 4 a.m. after receiving reports that a male had been shot.

Police say initially a group of the victim’s friends tried to take him to the hospital in their own vehicle but while they were on the way, they came upon the Hamilton Fire Department and the victim was transferred to an ambulance.

He was then taken to Hamilton General Hospital for treatment but died at around 6 a.m.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation.

Police say they are currently interviewing witnesses and are asking to the public to come forward with information.

The name of the deceased has not been provided as police say they are still working on next-of-kin notification.

He is believed to be in his late teens, police say.

No information has been released on possible suspects.

This morning’s fatal shooting marks Hamilton’s sixth homicide of 2018.