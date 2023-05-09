A shooting in Hamilton has left two people injured, police say.

The incident occurred in the Sanford Avenue North and King Street East area shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

When police arrived, they located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were rushed to the hospital and are in stable condition.

No suspect information has been released, but police said the incident “is believed to be a targeted incident at this time.”

A nearby high school was placed under hold and secure as a precaution.

Police are asking residents with security cameras to review their footage between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. for any suspicious activity. They can contact investigators at 905-546-4067 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppershamilton.com.