Shooting in Humberlea injures 2 people: police
Police are investigating a shooting in Humberlea that left two people injured.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 13, 2019 6:26AM EST
Two people were injured following a shooting in Humberlea overnight.
It happened near Weston Road and Avenue early Sunday morning.
Police say the two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Their age and gender have not been released.
Investigators have not provided any information on possible suspects but say the investigation is ongoing.