

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person has been seriously injured in a shooting near Jane and Finch on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate, south of Finch Avenue West, just before 10:30 p.m. for sound of gunshots

When officers arrived, the victim was located suffering from serious injuries.

Paramedics said the victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Two men, as well as a white sedan, were reportedly seen fleeing the area, Toronto police said.