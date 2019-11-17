Shooting in midtown injures one person
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 17, 2019 6:12PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 17, 2019 7:16PM EST
Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in midtown.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton and Bayview avenues just before 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
Toronto paramedics said they have taken one man to a hospital. His injuries are considered not serious.
No suspect information has been released.