

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in midtown.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton and Bayview avenues just before 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Toronto paramedics said they have taken one man to a hospital. His injuries are considered not serious.

No suspect information has been released.