

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male is in hospital in stable condition after a shooting in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the area of Dundas Street East and Wharton Way at around 2:30 a.m.

Peel paramedics say the victim was found with gunshot wounds at the scene and was taken to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.

Police have not released any information on potential suspects.