Shooting in Mississauga leaves 1 male injured
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 5:24AM EDT
A male is in hospital in stable condition after a shooting in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.
It happened in the area of Dundas Street East and Wharton Way at around 2:30 a.m.
Peel paramedics say the victim was found with gunshot wounds at the scene and was taken to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.
Police have not released any information on potential suspects.