Shooting in Oakwood Village sends 1 person to hospital
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 6:23AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 1, 2019 6:41AM EST
One person was taken to hospital this morning after a shooting in Oakwood Village.
The incident occurred at around 5 a.m. near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road.
Paramedics say the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and police have not released any information on possible suspects.