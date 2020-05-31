Shooting in Oshawa injures two people
Durham Regional Police are investigating a double shooting in Oshawa.
CP24.com
Published Sunday, May 31, 2020 11:19PM EDT
Two people were injured in a shooting in Oshawa Sunday evening, Durham Regional Police say.
Emergency crews were called to a residence in the area of Simcoe Street South and Bloor Street at around 10:20 p.m.
The victims were transported to a hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
Police are investigating.
More to come.