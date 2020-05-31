

CP24.com





Two people were injured in a shooting in Oshawa Sunday evening, Durham Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the area of Simcoe Street South and Bloor Street at around 10:20 p.m.

The victims were transported to a hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police are investigating.

More to come.