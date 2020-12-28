A man has been seriously injured after being shot outside a building in Scarborough Monday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to the area of Kingston and Galloway roads, south of Lawrence Avenue East, around 2:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a victim with serious injuries but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say a man was seen running through a parking lot.

The suspect is described as a Black male and stands at five-foot-seven. He was wearing a blue hoodie, white t-shirt, black pants, black or white Nike shoes and a blue puffy jacket. He had a black backpack.