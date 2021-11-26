Shooting in Scarborough's Dean Park neighbourhood leaves 1 person dead: police
A person is dead following a shooting in Scarborough's Dean Park neighbourhood on Friday.
Published Friday, November 26, 2021 7:13AM EST
One person is dead following a shooting in Scarborough's Dean Park neighbourhood on Friday morning, Toronto police confirm.
The incident occurred on Blacktoft Drive, located in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Meadowvale Road.
Police have not released any information on the victim or possible suspects.
More to come...