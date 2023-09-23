Shooting in Scarborough sends man to hospital
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Saturday, September 23, 2023 11:26PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Scarborough Saturday evening.
Police say they responded to a shooting in the area of McCowan Road and Hollyhedge Drive, south of Lawrence Avenue East, just before 11 p.m.
A male victim made his way to the hospital with injuries, police say. There is no immediate word on his condition.
No suspect information has been released.