Shooting in Toronto leaves one woman dead: police
Police on scene where a woman died following a shooting that happened in Toronto on Saturday, May 11 2024. (Simon Sheehan / CP24)
Published Saturday, May 11, 2024 7:08AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 11, 2024 8:03AM EDT
A woman has died following a shooting that happened in Toronto early Saturday morning, according to police.
Police say that they responded to reports of shooting at a residence in the Eglington Avenue West Northcliffe Boulevard area just after 5 a.m. There, a female was located with injuries and pronounced deceased at the scene.
There is no suspect description at this time, and little information has been provided by police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222.
SHOOTING:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 11, 2024
Eglinton Ave W & Northcliffe Blvd
5:07am
- reports of a shooting at a residence
- female located with injuries
- female pronounced deceased at the scene
- unknown suspect description
- anyone with info, call police @ 416-808-2222#GO1013308
^se