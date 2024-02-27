Shooting in Toronto's Entertainment District sends 2 to hospital
Two people were injured following a shooting in Toronto's Entertainment District on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Tuesday, February 27, 2024 5:55AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 27, 2024 5:55AM EST
Two people were injured following a shooting in the city’s Entertainment District.
The gunshots rang out near Blue Jays Way and Wellington Street early Tuesday morning.
Toronto paramedics say two adults were taken to hospital for treatment. One victim suffered serious injuries while the other sustained minor injuries. Both are expected to survive, paramedics confirmed.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects but say they do not believe there is a threat to public safety.