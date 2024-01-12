York Regional Police say they are working to determine if a shooting in Vaughan is connected to three other shootings that occurred in Toronto within the span of an hour on Thursday night.

Toronto police said the first shooting took place at around 9:04 p.m. at a bus shelter near Grandravine Drive and Jane Street, north of Sheppard Avenue..

A man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound, police said. Toronto Paramedic Services said he was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Images from the scene showed shattered glass surrounding the bus shelter. It's not clear if the victim had been waiting for a bus at the time of the shooting.

Police said they are looking for a grey SUV in connection with that incident.

Less than half an hour later, shots rang out a short drive away in the Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue area.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene and a man in his 20s later walked into hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. He was listed in stable condition.

A black SUV was spotted fleeing the scene.

A third reported shooting occurred around 10 p.m. in the Albion Road and Armel Court area.

Images from the scene showed two vehicles behind police tape, one of them with front-end damage. Paramedics said they assessed one person at the scene, but they did not need to go to hospital.

Police have not said so far whether the three shootings are linked.

On Friday morning, York Regional Police said they are trying to determine if there is a link between the shootings in Toronto and a shooting in Vaughan on Thursday evening.

This shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Rutherford Road and Julliard Drive.

According to investigators, a white Tesla was travelling eastbound on Fishermens Way, followed by a man driving a black Mercedes. Police said a white SUV approached from behind and overtook both vehicles. At one point, a firearm was discharged from within the SUV and the Tesla was struck, police said. All three vehicles then drove off.

The drivers of the Tesla and Mercedes were later located by police in Toronto. They were not physically injured. Police said they believe the shooting was targeted.

“York Regional Police investigators are working with members of the Toronto Police Service and looking into a potential link between the incident in Vaughan and the shootings that occurred in Toronto,” the news release continued.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact investigators.