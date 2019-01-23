Shooting leaves 1 person injured in Mississauga
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 5:33AM EST
One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday night.
The shooting occurred in a parking lot outside a complex in the area of Queen Frederica Drive and Dundas Street East at around 9:15 p.m.
No arrests have been made and police have not released any information on possible suspects.
Police have not provided the age and gender of the victim.