A man and woman were seriously wounded in a shooting near a convention centre in Brampton early Sunday morning.

It happened on Gateway Boulevard, near Queen Street East and Torbram Road, at around 3:50 a.m.

Paramedics say one woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition and a man was also transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police later said that both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No information has been released on possible suspects.