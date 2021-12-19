Shooting near Brampton convention centre leaves 2 seriously injured
Two people suffered serious injuries after a shooting near a convention centre in Brampton.
Share:
Published Sunday, December 19, 2021 7:20AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 19, 2021 8:51AM EST
A man and woman were seriously wounded in a shooting near a convention centre in Brampton early Sunday morning.
It happened on Gateway Boulevard, near Queen Street East and Torbram Road, at around 3:50 a.m.
Paramedics say one woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition and a man was also transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police later said that both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No information has been released on possible suspects.