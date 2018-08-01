

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Gunfire just east of the Don Valley Parkway near Dundas Street East has sent a male victim to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kintyre Avenue and Munro Street at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of multiple gunshots heard.

Police said witnesses reported hearing between four and five gunshots at the time.

No descriptions of any possible suspects have been provided.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate an investigation.