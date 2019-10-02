

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Two men have died after a shooting in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood last night.

It happened in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive, south of Finch Avenue West, just after 9:30 p.m.

According to Toronto police, two male victims were located with gunshot wounds on scene.

Both victims were brought to a trauma center in life-threatening condition.

The first victim, a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead shortly after he was transported to hospital.

The second victim, who sustained critical injuries, died in hospital sometime overnight, CP24 has learned.

Sources tell CP24 that about a dozen shots were fired and police believe there was more than one shooter involved in the deadly incident.

A witness told CP24 that she has seen the two men hanging out in the area but noted that she does not believe they live in the neighbourhood.

Police say they believe that the victims were shot in the courtyard of the townhouse complex.

Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday morning, a resident who lives in the complex with her family said her husband was nearly struck by the gunfire. She said he was cooking in front of a window when the gunshots rang out.

“He was by the kitchen frying up some stuff and… when it (a bullet) hit the window while he was cooking, the glass shattered behind him. And then he ducked down and went to the living room and when he went to the living, two more shots came through the window,” the resident, who identified herself only as Tiffany, said.

Homicide detectives are expected to provide more information about the shooting later today.

Police are still canvassing the area, speaking to witnesses, and checking video surveillance.

No suspect information has been released. Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

Officers are also investigating another shooting in the area last night that left a16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

Police say it is too early to say whether the shootings are related.