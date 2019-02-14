

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is dead following a shooting in Rexdale late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred outside of a townhouse complex on Bergamot Avenue, located near Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue.

A man, who is believed to be 28 years old, was located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment but later died.

Police have not provided the name of the victim and no information has been released about possible suspects.

Marie Dunkley, who lives in the neighbourhood, said she heard a loud bang shortly before 11 p.m.

“I jumped off the couch and looked out the window and I saw one fellow running,” Dunkley said.

“At the same time, a guy jumped in the car, drove down, turned left onto Bergamot and went towards Rexdale Boulevard.”