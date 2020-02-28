

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Shopify says it has cancelled part of a planned Toronto event due to growing concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Canadian e-commerce company’s Shopify Unite conference was scheduled to take place in Toronto on May 6-8.

According to the company, the Toronto conference has attracted thousands of people from around the world over the past two years.

In a statement on the conference website Friday, the company said it has decided to cancel this year’s event.

“Due to the evolving public health concerns around COVID-19, we’ve made a hard but necessary decision to cancel the in-person element of Shopify Unite this year,” Shopify said in a statement on the conference site. “We believe this is the best option to make sure we don’t put anyone’s health and safety at risk.”

The company said it is in the process of issuing refunds and said more information will be shared in the coming weeks.