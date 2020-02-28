Shopify cancels Toronto event over coronavirus concerns
The Ottawa headquarters of Canadian e-commerce company Shopify are pictured on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Shopify Inc. says it will hire 1,000 people in Vancouver and open its first permanent office in the city in late 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 28, 2020 11:22AM EST
Shopify says it has cancelled part of a planned Toronto event due to growing concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The Canadian e-commerce company’s Shopify Unite conference was scheduled to take place in Toronto on May 6-8.
According to the company, the Toronto conference has attracted thousands of people from around the world over the past two years.
In a statement on the conference website Friday, the company said it has decided to cancel this year’s event.
“Due to the evolving public health concerns around COVID-19, we’ve made a hard but necessary decision to cancel the in-person element of Shopify Unite this year,” Shopify said in a statement on the conference site. “We believe this is the best option to make sure we don’t put anyone’s health and safety at risk.”
The company said it is in the process of issuing refunds and said more information will be shared in the coming weeks.