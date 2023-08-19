After nearly three weeks injured, all-star shortstop Bo Bichette will return to the Toronto Blue Jays’ active roster for Saturday’s game.

This is a developing story. A previous version follows.

After nearly three weeks injured, all-star shortstop Bo Bichette could return to the Toronto Blue Jays’ active roster for Saturday’s game.

Bichette, 25, was forced out of play on July 31 during a game against the Seattle Mariners due to a non-contact right knee injury. He was placed on the injured list two days later.

On Thursday, after playing shortstop in a rehab game with Triple-A Buffalo, Bichette told reporters he “should be in the lineup on Saturday.”

The Jays have yet to announce their roster moves ahead of today’s 6:40 p.m. game against the Cincinnati Reds, which would confirm Bichette’s status.

The team has won eight games and lost eight games without Bichette. During his absence, closer Jordan Romano, reliever Trevor Richards, centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier and third baseman Matt Chapman all also missed games due to injuries.

On Aug. 1, the Jays acquired shortstop Paul DeJong, formerly of the St. Louis Cardinals, who has filled in for Bichette. Since joining the lineup, DeJong has had 44 plate appearances, which have included three hits, and 18 strikeouts without a walk.

Earlier this week, the Jays’ general manager John Schneider commented on the team’s struggle without Bichette.

“When you talk about losing your closer and all-star shortstop, that’s not an easy thing to overcome,” Schneider told reporters. “It’s a credit to the guys and we definitely held our footing, if you will.”

Despite his absence, Bichette is still the American League leader in hits with 144. He ranked second in AL batting average (.321), and is trailing teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the lead in home runs by just one.

After facing off against Cincinnati, the Jays will head to Baltimore to play the Orioles, followed by a series at Rogers Centre against the Cleveland Guardians.