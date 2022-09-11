Toronto police say a shot was fired at a music festival over the weekend.

Police were called to the main stage VIP area of the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival at Ontario Place on Saturday night.

But they said that despite reports of gunshots in the area, no firearm discharge occurred.

However, by Sunday afternoon, investigators said they had confirmed a shot had indeed been fired and a firearm was found in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking for any witnesses to contact them.