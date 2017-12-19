

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A gunshot was fired during a bank robbery in Brampton on Tuesday morning, prompting nearby schools to shut their doors and a large search for two fleeing suspects.

Peel Regional Police Const. Bancroft Wright said officers were called to a bank branch at a plaza located on Boivard Drive near Conestoga Drive at 11 a.m. for a report of a robbery in progress.

He said that two males entered the bank and one of them fired a single shot inside.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The pair made off with an unknown amount of cash and fled the scene on foot. A large number of police are at the scene engaging in a search.

Wright said officers are working to secure surveillance footage of the incident.

Heart Lake Secondary School, Conestoga Public School and Arnott Public School, St. Cecilia Elementary and St. Leonard Separate School were each placed in hold and secure mode until approximately 12:10 p.m.