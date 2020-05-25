Investigators are searching for three suspects after police say shots were fired at a cyclist in the city’s east end late Sunday night.

According to police, multiple shots were heard in a laneway near Danforth and Greenwood avenues shortly before midnight.

Police say a motorist and cyclist were reportedly involved in a dispute before the gunfire rang out.

The vehicle, investigators say, fled the scene eastbound and the cyclist was later located uninjured.

Shell casings were found at the scene.

Police say the suspects, who were wearing masks and had a chrome pistol, fled in a black Honda sedan.