

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after shots were fired following a home invasion in Etobicoke early Tuesday morning.

According to police, two male suspects armed with at least one handgun forced their way into a home in the Renforth Drive and Eglinton Avenue area sometime overnight and confronted the three people inside .

Sources tell CP24 that the suspects took a quantity of items from the residents, including the keys to a Porsche SUV.

They then left the home and attempted to flee the scene in the stolen Porsche.

Sources, however, tell CP24 that two female residents followed the suspects in a BMW.

Several shots were fired toward the BMW in response, including one that pierced a rear door and shattered a window.

The occupants of the BMW were not hurt as a result of the gunfire, though the male homeowner did sustain an injury as a result of the home invasion and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police found the stolen Porsche abandoned on Renforth Drive near Burnhamthorpe Road a short time later but have been unable to locate the suspects.

The vehicle was running and its driver’s side window was smashed.

“The suspects fled on foot. We set up a perimeter and are trying to contain the suspects. We have ETF (Emergency Task Force) along with uniformed officers checking the area,” Insp. Jim Gotell told CP24 at the scene.

Gotell said that officers are currently canvassing the surrounding neighbourhood for video and witnesses as part of their investigation.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this point.

“We do believe there are cameras that may have captured what happened here and we are in the process of talking to people who may have seen what happened,” he said.