Shots fired at flatbed truck during fight in Scarborough
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, February 13, 2020 5:31AM EST
Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired in Scarborough overnight.
It happened in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Dolphin Drive, near Danforth Avenue.
Police say two people were fighting and one was armed with a gun.
Shots were fired at a flatbed truck in the area but no injuries were reported.
Police have not yet located the perpetrator.