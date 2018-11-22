

Chris Fox, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after shots were fired at the window of an apartment building in city’s Lawrence Manor neighbourhood late Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at an address on Neptune Drive near Bathurst Street and Highway 401 at around 11:40 p.m.

Police say that three shots were reportedly heard.

Officers attended the scene but were unable to locate shell casings. Police, however, say that officers will resume their search this morning.

No information has been released about potential suspects.