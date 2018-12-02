Shots fired at man in city's Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood: police
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 2, 2018 7:25PM EST
Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired at a man in the city’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood.
The incident occurred near Jane Street and Woolner Avenue at around 7 p.m.
Police say the man was not injured.
The suspect is believed to have fled the area in a vehicle. Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.