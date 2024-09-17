Police say they are investigating after shots were fired at a Midtown jewelry store for the second consecutive night.

According to police, a firearm was discharged at a jewelry store on Eglinton Avenue West, near Bathurst Street, overnight Tuesday.

It is unclear why the business was targeted but police confirmed that no injuries were reported.

About 24 hours earlier, police said, shots were fired at the same location. In a post on social media, police said there were reports that occupants of a vehicle discharged a firearm at a business in the area at around 1:49 a.m. on Monday. No injuries were reported in that incident.