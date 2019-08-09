

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after several shots were fired at people on the sidewalk near Jamestown townhouses late Thursday night.

The gunshots rang out in the area of Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the shots were fired by people inside a vehicle in the area.

Police say no injuries were reported and there were no reports of damage.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.

Police say the perpetrators may have left the scene in a black Honda that was last seen heading northbound on Martin Grove Road.