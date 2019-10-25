

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police responded to a family home in Richmond Hill in the early hours Friday after shots were fired at the residence for the second time in less than a month.

Officers were called to the Wildwood Avenue home, in the area of Bayview Avenue and Bloomington Road, at around 1 a.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found several bullet holes in the front of the house and a number of shell casings on the road.

The family was home at the time of the shooting, but were uninjured.

It's the second time in weeks that police have been called to the home for gunfire.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 11, officers were called to the same home after shot were fired at the house while people were asleep inside. Shell casings were found in the street and multiple bullet holes were found in the home.

Bullets also struck cars parked in the driveway.

Police told CP24.com that the shootings are targeted, but that they could not elaborate on the possible motive.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.