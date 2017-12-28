Shots fired in city’s Chester Le neighbourhood
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 5:18AM EST
Police are investigating after shots were fired in the city’s Chester Le neighbourhood overnight.
It happened on Chester Le Boulevard, near Victoria Park and Finch avenues.
Investigators say multiple shell casings were found in the area but no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.