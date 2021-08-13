Patrons and staff were evacuated from CF Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke on Friday afternoon after shots were fired inside.

Police and paramedics were called to the mall at 2:40 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Interim Police Chief James Ramer told reporters at the scene that there was some sort of physical altercation that broke out between several individuals near the Starbucks inside the mall and that one of them ultimately pulled out a firearm and opened fire.

He said that investigators have located blood on the ground in the vicinity of where the shooting took place but at this point do not believe that it is the result of a gunshot wound.

“We believe there may have been some injuries as a result of a physical confrontation but not by gunfire at this point,” he said. “This is just absolutely brazen and it's just total disregard for other members of the public and public safety. It is ridiculous. But the reality is we're going to find them (the suspects) shortly. There is outstanding video, lots of witnesses and I suspect you will see us make some arrests soon."

Mall was placed under lockdown

At one point a number of people were trapped inside the mall while members of the Toronto Police Emergency Task Force and Peel Police tactical units searched the premises for suspects.

Police, however, deemed the building secure at around 5 p.m. and began to escort people out of the mall.

Ramer said that police do have some information about the potential suspects and hope to be able to release descriptions “shortly.”

He said that investigators believe that at least some of the suspects left the area in a vehicle, though no further details have been provided.

“At this point in time we believe that suspects have all left, we have secured the mall and we are just doing a controlled exit for everyone who was inside,” he said. “As you can imagine there was quite a bit of concern by some of the people that were in the stores. Some fled immediately leaving their personal belongings, some more remained hidden inside some of the businesses.”

Witnesses heard upwards of five shots

Several witnesses who spoke with CP24 at the scene said that they heard upwards of five gunshots, possibly coming from a food court area.

They also said that they saw shoppers running for safety and taking cover after the shots were fired.

One store employee, who didn’t want her name used, described a harrowing scene in which she ushered terrified customers through a back exit located at the rear of her store.

“People were scared, I was scared too but I didn’t want any of my customers or coworkers injured so I just wanted to get them out of the store and the mall,” she said. “I told my co-worker to take them out and I was literally pushing them through (the door). The people who were on the floor I said ‘come on guys get out.’”

Cadillac Fairview, which operates the mall, referred all inquiries about the incident to police, but said the mall would be closed for the rest of the day.