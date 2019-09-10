

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired through the second floor window of a townhouse complex in the city’s Willowdale neighbourhood.

It happened at a TCHC complex on Willowdale Avenue near Byng Avenue, which is just south of Finch Avenue.

Police say that multiple shots were fired through the window, though it is not clear if anyone was home at the time.

Investigators have located shell casings at the scene, police say.

An investigation is ongoing.