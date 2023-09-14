Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week.

The altercation happened on Highway 401 and Leslie Street on Tuesday at around 5 p.m.

In a video posted to social media Thursday morning, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two men stopped their vehicles along the highway, got out, and started fighting one another, adding that witnesses recorded the brawl and reported it to police..

Police said they spoke with one of the fighters involved to determine what happened, where they admitted it was due to road rage.

“This is something that should never be happening,” Schmidt said. “I don’t know what it was that precipitated that led to this kind of escalation, you know, people may have a short fuse but this can turn violent, it could turn deadly, you don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s really not worth it.”

Schmidt continued to say drivers should not fuel their road rage by turning it into physical action, looking for “vigilante justice.”

“This is certainly unacceptable anytime, anywhere, and anyone who does see this kind of behaviour, please call police,” Schmidt said.