GO Transit is continuing infrastructure construction on the Lakeshore East line this weekend but has made service accommodations to get football fans to and from the Grey Cup game in Hamilton on Sunday.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, shuttle buses will be running between Pickering and Oshawa GO stations until regular Lakeshore East train service resumes on Monday morning.

The shuttle buses will consist of Coach Canada and GO buses and will take customers between Guildwood and Pickering, Ajax, Whitby and Oshawa GO stations.

Lakeshore East trains between Union and Guildwood GO stations will continue to run regularly all weekend long, however, there will be no GO service this weekend, including bus or rail, to Rouge Hill Station.

“This weekend’s modified service will allow construction crews the time needed to safely upgrade some aging rail switches, replace some railroad ties near Ajax GO and to continue rehabilitation work happening on the 117-year-old Rouge River bridge; one of the most critical pieces of rail infrastructure on the entire GO network,” Metrolinx wrote in a statement on Friday.

Additional GO staff will be on hand at stations with shuttle buses to help direct customers.

Meanwhile, GO transit has changed its schedules to accommodate CFL fans going to the Grey Cup game in Hamilton on Sunday.

Westbound GO trains will be arriving hourly at West Harbour GO throughout Sunday and fans with tickets to the game will be able to board free city shuttle buses to Tim Hortons Field starting at 3:30 p.m.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 6 p.m.

The final Lakeshore West train leaving West Harbour GO toward Union Station will depart at 11:32 p.m.

“We know there will likely be celebrations after the game. But given that the last train will leave West Habour shortly after 11:30 p.m. we encourage GO customers to begin making their way directly back to the station immediately after the Grey Cup is handed out,” Metrolinx Spokesperson Matt Llewellyn said in a statement.

Limited late-night GO bus service to Union will also be available at the Hamilton GO Centre until 1 a.m.

Another service change is affecting Niagara Falls GO trains this weekend.

Trains will be replaced by GO buses for the weekend, and the buses will make stops at the same locations and follow the same schedule as Niagara trains.

Customers are encouraged to check train and bus schedules on the GO transit website.