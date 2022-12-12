

The Canadian Press





Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says the difficult move to cancel surgeries and redeploy staff to its jammed intensive care unit has paid off.

The head of the Intensive Care Unit ICU, Doctor Steven Schwartz, says the unit is into a second month of running overcapacity due to a surge of young patients with respiratory illnesses.

He said cancelling surgeries allowed the hospital to bring surgical nurses over to the ICU for a team-based care model that has made a tenuous situation more manageable. This move is a shift from SickKids’ one-nurse-to-one-patient model. Specialized nurses from surgical units are now work with an ICU nurse as they care for three or more patients.

Schwartz admits the move has come at a steep cost to other children who need surgeries but now have to wait longer.

SickKids hospital is preparing for the surge of respiratory patients to last until March.