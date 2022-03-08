Starting today, The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) is easing its visitor policy to allow two family caregivers in all areas of the hospital.

While two caregivers have always been permitted in inpatient areas during the day, the hospital will now allow two caregivers in other areas of the hospital, including clinics, tests, diagnostic imaging, the operating room waiting area, and the emergency department.

Only one family caregiver is permitted to stay overnight with inpatients.

"We know these restrictions have been difficult and appreciate the understanding of our patients and families over the last two years. As a children’s hospital, we take care of some of the youngest and most vulnerable patients, and any policy changes must happen at a more gradual and cautious pace than anywhere else in the community," a spokesperson with SickKids said in an emailed statement to CP24.com.

"We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will adjust safety policies whenever necessary."

No siblings or other visitors will be permitted in hospital areas except under special circumstances.

All other public health measures remain in place, including entrance screening, masking, hand hygiene, and physical distancing.