

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Google affiliate Sidewalk Labs has unveiled more details around the high-tech community it is hoping to build in Toronto.

The Alphabet Inc.-backed company is proposing the Quayside community be centred around a dozen timber buildings, each a mix of commercial, retail and residential spaces.

Sidewalk Labs hopes about 40 per cent of residential space will be priced below-market and that about 5,000 residents will call the area home.

Plans show Sidewalk also hopes to avoid the need for natural gas throughout the development and to extend Queen's Quay with a series of bridges for light rail transit and a lakeside recreational path.

It envisions the project creating 9,000 construction jobs and 3,900 jobs within the neighbourhood.

Sidewalk Labs says it is seeking partners who could own, develop and operate the space with it, but is open to taking on the responsibilities itself if the project is too risky for others.