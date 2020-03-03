

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Metrolinx says that delays of up to 50 minutes are possible on its Lakeshore West line due to a signal issue.

The issue, which was first reported just after 7 a.m., is the result of a faulty track circuit on the CN track west of Aldershot GO Station.

Metrolinx says that it is “working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” though no timeline has been provided.

In the interim, all eastbound service on the line is being delayed. Metrolinx says that train cancellations are also possible.