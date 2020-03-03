

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Significant delays were reported on GO Transit’s Lakeshore West line throughout the morning rush hour.

The issue, which was first reported just after 7 a.m., was the result of a faulty track circuit west of Aldershot GO Station.

Metrolinx said that CN crews were brought in to fix the issue, as it involved a piece of equipment that they are solely responsible for.

Full service then resumed at around 9:45 a.m.

“I was one of the customers that was affected this morning, I had to wait an extra 40 minutes out on the cold platform so I completely understand the frustrations of our customers but this is something that is really outside of our control,” Metrolinx spokesperson Matt Llewellyn told CP24 at Union Station earlier in the day.

The issue primarily affected eastbound service on the Lakeshore West line, though Llewellyn said that it was also “very possible” that there would be “residual delays” throughout the GO network.