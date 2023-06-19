A new video released by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) explains a number of changes that went into effect over the weekend and will remain in place until fall.

Infrastructure repairs are scheduled to begin on Broadview Avenue’s streetcar tracks and overhead power system and the Lower Gerrard and Coxwell intersection on Sunday, bringing significant service impacts to Toronto's east end.

During this time, there will be no 504 King or 505 Dundas bus or streetcar service on Broadview Avenue between Broadview Station and Gerrard Street East. Transit vehicles will not be able to access the station.

To get east-end riders downtown, the 72A Pape bus will be extended to King and Parliament streets, and service along the route will be increased. To travel downtown from King and Parliament streets, riders must disembark the 72A at Parliament and transfer to a westbound 504 streetcar.

While the work is being done to replace the tracks, vehicular access on Broadview Avenue will be restricted to northbound-only traffic. The lower Gerrard and Coxwell intersection will be completely closed.

Broadview Station will remain open during this period and subway service will be unaffected.

In a release issued Friday, the TTC said the construction on Broadview is the next phase of “a coordinated project between the City of Toronto, Toronto Water, and the TTC to renew and upgrade important infrastructure.”

Toronto Water has just completed its work, according to the release, and the City of Toronto will complete planned road resurfacing and sidewalk repairs after TTC work is complete later this summer.

The work is expected to take place through summer and into fall.

TTC staff are on-hand at Broadview and Coxwell stations to answer questions on the changes and alternate routes.