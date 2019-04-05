

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal will be conducting an investigation after a fire tore through two under construction homes at a new development in Pickering on Friday morning.

It happened in a subdivision near Taunton Road and Sideline 26.

Pickering Fire Platoon Chief Tim Jeffery tells CP24 that crews arrived at the scene at around 3:30 a.m. and immediately observed flames coming from one under construction townhouse and spreading to another under construction townhouse next door.

Jeffery said that crews “did a great job deploying their lines quickly” and were able to stage an “aggressive defensive attack,” resulting in the suppression of the fire before it could spread further.

“When we arrived on scene the hydrants were in operation and we were able to flow water to two of our units to do a really good knockdown. That was a real tactical advantage for us,” he said. “It was also a new build so there was no occupants and that relieved us of any sort of rescue concerns we might have had.”

Fire officials say that the two under construction townhomes sustained extensive damage and may have to be torn down and rebuilt.

A third townhouse unit also sustained some water damage.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.