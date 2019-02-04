

CP24.com





Commuters who rely on the Kitchener GO can expect “significant delays” on the line this morning after service was impacted by an equipment issue.

Metrolinx spokesperson Matt Llewellyn said a train broke down on the line just west of the Acton GO Station sometime before 6:30 a.m.

“We actually only operate on one track in the area. So that’s a problem,” Llewellyn said.

“Obviously our trains aren’t like cars, you can’t just pick them up and move them around. So when we had a breakdown there, we had to wait for that train to actually get out of the way so we are able to safely get our passengers to Acton GO. Once we were able to do that, we were able to get some train traffic through that area.”

Llewellyn said trains are starting to move through the area again but that passengers should still expect heavy delays while crews work to fully restore service.

The most significant delays are west of Acton, he said, which includes Guelph and Kitchener.

In some cases, delays upwards of 70 minutes are likely.

“We’ve brought in two additional trains to get passengers on the Kitchener line to get where they’re going this morning,” he said.

“We apologize. It is definitely a significant delay this morning.”