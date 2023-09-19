'Significant' delays on the QEW after truck bursts into flames near Hamilton
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2023 12:50PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 19, 2023 2:58PM EDT
Drivers on the Queen Elizabeth Way should expect delays after a transport truck burst into flames causing a fuel leak at the base of the Burlington Skyway Tuesday.
According to the Ontario Provincial Police, a tractor-trailer caught on fire after colliding with a concrete wall just after 10 a.m. near Eastport Drive. No injuries were reported.
Leaking fuel breached the truck's insulation, police said, which resulted in a more complicated clean-up effort.
“They are taking the insulation off the trailer piece by piece,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Tuesday afternoon.
“They’re dousing it with water to make sure that it's not going to reignite and that will take some time.”
Both Niagara- and Toronto-bound traffic have been reduced to two lanes on the Hamilton side of the skyway.
“Please try and get off [the QEW] before the congestion because once you’re there, it will be a significant delay to get through,” he said.