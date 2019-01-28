

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A “significant development” is expected in the case of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur as his case returns to a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday morning.

In a news release issued on Monday, Toronto police said the 67-year-old will be appearing in court shortly after 9:30 a.m.

McArthur has been in police custody since his arrest last January, which followed a lengthy investigation into the disappearances of a number of men in the city’s gay village.

He is facing eight counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

McArthur’s trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 6, 2020. The trial is expected to last for three to four months.