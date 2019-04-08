

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say a “significant development” is expected this morning in the case of a Toronto neurosurgeon accused in the murder of his physician wife.

The body of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji was discovered in a suitcase in a wooded area in Kleinberg back in December 2016. A day later, Dr. Mohammed Shamji was arrested in connection with his wife’s death.

Police have said they believe that Fric-Shamji was murdered at her home in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area on either Nov. 30 or Dec. 1. An autopsy found that she died of strangulation and blunt-force trauma to the head.

Shamji is facing charges of first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains.

Jury selection was expected to get underway in the case on April 10.

In a news release Monday, Toronto police said that Shamji is expected to make a court appearance at 9:30 a.m.