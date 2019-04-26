

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A significant portion of the northbound Don Valley Parkway has been closed due to a police investigation.

Police say that all northbound lanes are currently closed between the Gardiner Expressway and Don Mills Road as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a 56-year-old man who was stuck by at least one vehicle near the Millwood Road overpass at around 10:30 a.m.

Police say that they are still working to determine how the man got onto the highway.

The closure is expected to remain in effect for an extended period of time.