Significant portion of NB DVP closed due to police investigation
Traffic is shown being forced off the northbound Don Valley Parkway at Bayview Avenue on Friday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 12:27PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 26, 2019 12:29PM EDT
A significant portion of the northbound Don Valley Parkway has been closed due to a police investigation.
Police say that all northbound lanes are currently closed between the Gardiner Expressway and Don Mills Road as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a 56-year-old man who was stuck by at least one vehicle near the Millwood Road overpass at around 10:30 a.m.
Police say that they are still working to determine how the man got onto the highway.
The closure is expected to remain in effect for an extended period of time.