

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh blasted Justin Trudeau's early election call as "selfish" while hitting his familiar messages of fighting for working Canadians and taxing the ultrarich as he launched his campaign today.

Singh says the Liberal leader's decision to call an election two years early, in a pandemic, shows that he doesn't want to follow through on his promises and Canadians will pay the price.

He says Trudeau should have focused on pressing issues such as the Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan, the fourth wave of COVID-19 and the climate crisis instead of sending Canadians to the polls.

Singh addressed a crowd on a sunny afternoon at Lafontaine Park in Montreal, flanked by his wife, NDP candidates including deputy leader Alexandre Boulerice and members of the New Democratic Youth of Quebec.

The NDP leader expressed his commitment to continue fighting for people, emphasizing how he will make the wealthy and big corporations pay their "fair share" and build a recovery from the pandemic that works for everyone.

He says people across Canada are facing bigger challenges than before as it's getting harder to find a job that can support one's family, the climate is in crisis, the housing market is out of reach and there is a growing need for better seniors' care and mental health supports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 15, 2021.