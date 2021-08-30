Singh flies to B.C., O'Toole campaigns in GTA as race enters week 3
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question surrounded by students, professors and candidates at the University of Sudbury, in Sudbury, Ont., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA -- At least one of the three main federal party leaders is on the move today, with events across the country.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has a multi-provincial day ahead.
He's starting off in Ottawa, where he's set to make an announcement, and then flying to Ladysmith, B.C., for a meet-and-greet with supporters.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, meanwhile, is sticking to the Greater Toronto Area.
He starts the day at a dog sanctuary in King City, Ont., before heading to an event with supporters in nearby Markham.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's plans were not immediately available.
Trudeau was dogged over the weekend by obscenity spewing protesters angry about his pandemic vaccination policies.